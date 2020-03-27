Transform your home office with this dual-use aquaponic or hydroponic water garden that's on sale

If you're already incredibly bored in your social distancing situation, now is a great time to pick up a hobby. Actually, now's a great time to pick up multiple hobbies, and nothing will make that easier (or nicer to look at) than this very cool AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden.

What the heck is an "aquaponics water garden"? Well, we'll tell you. By combining fishkeeping and hydroponic gardening, aquaponics does things that neither can do alone, dramatically reducing waste (saves up to 90% of the water usually needed!) and maintenance of both the plant care and fish care side of things. Aquaponics recycles fish waste to provide vital nutrients for growing plants, leaving the water clean and clear without the need for additional filters or frequent water changes.

That's one of the highest-tech low-tech innovations we've ever seen, and AquaSprouts (4 stars on Amazon and a top 2020 aquaponic aquarium brand on FishkeepingForever.com) brings it to you in a stunning fountain design that you can display indoors or out, all year long. In addition, it can be used as a hydroponic system or a simple water garden as well. Grow a variety of flowers, herbs, and veggies to enjoy at home and add some fish friends to talk to during your self-quarantine (who are we to judge?).

Even if your track record with plants and/or animals is ... less than perfect, you're golden with AquaSprouts. There's no daily watering, fertilizing, weeding, or green thumb required. And, unlike traditional aquariums and water gardens, once it's up and running, the AquaSprouts requires minimal water changes and no filters or fertilizers. The fish provide nutrients for the plants. The plants clean the water for the fish. It doesn't get much easier than that!

Each AquaSprouts system includes a growing bed, fountain reservoir, 160 gallons-per-hour pump, adjustable-depth plumbing fittings, and clay grow media so it's ready to set up (other than the plants and fish of course). Available in 6-gallon or 8-gallon sizes, you can save up to 13% off the AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden of your choice today.