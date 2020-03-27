Watch White House Coronavirus official Dr. Birx suck up to Dear Leader obsequiously

"[Trump is] so attentive to the scientific literature & the details & the data. I think his ability to analyze & integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit.”

Bizarre words from Deborah L. Birx, M.D.

She assists the Office of the Vice President Mike Pence in the Trump regime's response to COVID-19 as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Watch and cringe.

"[Trump is] so attentive to the scientific literature & the details & the data. I think his ability to analyze & integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit” -- this is shocking, hackish stuff from Dr. Birx. pic.twitter.com/c2phsRYaJs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020

Are we in North Korea? Moscow?

What is even going on?

As Aaron Rupar said, this is “shocking, hackish stuff from Dr. Birx.”

Christ, what a suckup. What is going on, America.