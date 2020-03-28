/ Rob Beschizza / 6:31 am Sat Mar 28, 2020

Alabama disaster plan would deny treatment to those with "severe mental retardation"

ProPublica:

Some state plans make clear that people with cognitive issues are a lower priority for lifesaving treatment. For instance, Alabama’s plan says that “persons with severe mental retardation, advanced dementia or severe traumatic brain injury may be poor candidates for ventilator support.” Another part says that “persons with severe or profound mental retardation, moderate to severe dementia, or catastrophic neurological complications such as persistent vegetative state are unlikely candidates for ventilator support.”

"Useless eaters," as the Nazis called them.