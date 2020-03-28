Do double the good with eco-friendly produce bags from a brand that gives back

Whether you're living in a city that has already taken measures to reduce plastic bag use, the small silver lining of the pandemic has inspired you to make changes, or you've already started living a greener lifestyle, reusable produce bags are a great addition to your shopping routine. And if you're going to invest in a product like this, why not do that with a brand that gives back, too?

Lotus Trolley Bag makes these reusable, washable, eco-friendly, multipurpose produce bags and is a member of 1% for the Planet, meaning that a percentage of their sales goes to high-impact non-profits that protect our oceans.

This set of 9 food-safe, BPA-free bags includes 3 different color-coordinated sizes (12" x 8", 12" x 14", and 12" x 17") that will cover all your fruit and vegetable shopping needs. The 120 GSM non-woven fabric they're made of is double stitched on the sides for strength—the large can support a watermelon!—yet they're so light you'll hardly notice them in your purse or pocket on your way to the store. And while you're at the store, they're super easy to use, too, thanks to their tare weight labels that make it a cinch to accurately weigh out your produce minus the weight of the bag itself. Speaking of cinches, the bags cinch closed with ease and then stay that way with the help of secure locks attached to the drawstring that work just like ones you'd find on a hooded coat.

But possibly the coolest thing of all about these bags is how reusable they are. For one, you can use them as strainers for the produce once you get it home. That's right: You can place the bag full of cucumbers, grapes, or whatever else you snagged at the grocery store under your faucet to scrub and rinse your fruits and veggies without needing another container. For two, you can use them to store and tote a number of other items. Worried about the bags getting funky from reuse? Don't be. Pop them in the washing machine, air dry, and they'll be good to go for another trip—or thousand—around the farmer's market.

Featured in Good Morning America, BuzzFeed, the Boston Globe, HuffPost, and more, the 9-piece set of Lotus Produce Bags is available now for $16.99. Normally $29.99, that's a savings of 43%.