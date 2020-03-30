'CANCEL THE RENT' projected on NYC skyscraper by The Illuminator

'CANCEL THE RENT'
'SEND MORE VENTILATORS'
'STOP ICE RAIDS'
NYC-based political projection collective 'The Illuminator' staged a large-scale public projection in Manhattan on Saturday night to make several demands on local, state, and federal governments during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Here are images of the socially distant protest in light, which was projected from an apartment.
We are in a crisis. These are not radical demands. These are a list of basic needs, needs that must be fulfilled if we are to survive both this current outbreak and the fallout that is soon to come. We cannot conduct business as usual. Business as usual is killing us. It is killing our friends, it is killing our family members, and it is killing our future. NYC has empty streets, quiet except for the ambulance sirens now. We need federal aid - help with medical supplies, testing, rent and debt relief. Be kind to one another, show up however you can. Our heroes are on the frontline and our eyes are on the people in power. #covid19
From the collective:
The Illuminator, an art-activist collective, staged a large-scale public projection in Manhattan on Saturday night, March 28, at 8:00pm to make several demands on our local, state, and federal governments during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The protest was conducted with social distancing guidelines in mind, and the projection was beamed out of the window of an
apartment.
As of Friday afternoon, the CDC reported 85,356 total cases and 1,246 total deaths in the US. By Sunday, that number was over 142,000 cases, and 2,500 deaths. Nearly half of the country's cases are in New York State, and over 1000 have already died in NYC. By most estimates, New York will need 30,000 ventilators for critically ill COVID-19 patients within a couple of weeks. Our local officials have been asking the feds to utilize the Defense Production Act to ensure all states have the equipment and supplies they need to keep people alive. As we near the 1st of April, we join many organizations and elected officials demanding a moratorium on rent, mortgage, utilities, loans, foreclosures, and evictions.