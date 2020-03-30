'CANCEL THE RENT' projected on NYC skyscraper by The Illuminator

'CANCEL THE RENT'

'SEND MORE VENTILATORS'

'STOP ICE RAIDS'

NYC-based political projection collective 'The Illuminator' staged a large-scale public projection in Manhattan on Saturday night to make several demands on local, state, and federal governments during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Here are images of the socially distant protest in light, which was projected from an apartment.

From the collective: