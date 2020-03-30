Guy recreates carbon filament electric light bulb

NightHawkinLight shows how he made a carbon filament light bulb. He starts by showing how an electric arc light works (invented in 1802 by noted nitrous oxide aficionado Sir Humphrey Davy), then moves to incandescent lighting. He ends up making a working incandescent light bulb.

