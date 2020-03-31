/ David Pescovitz / 10:31 am Tue Mar 31, 2020

Astonishingly weird video of AI-generated facial expressions mapped to music

AI artist Mario Klingemann used Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), one of the primary techniques to create deepfake videos, to make this incredible, unsettling, and wonderful video that facial expressions to music. (Song: "Triggernometry" by Kraftamt, 2014). Check out another deepweirdfake from this series below.

(Thanks, Jeff Cross!)