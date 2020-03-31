Cory Doctorow reads the author's note from his third Little Brother book, Attack Surface

From Cory's awesome Pluralistic website, a post about the latest episode of his podcast, in which he reads the author's note from Attack Surface, his third Little Brother book.

My latest podcast is a reading of the author's note from "Attack Surface" — the third Little Brother book, which comes out on Oct 12.

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250757531

I recorded this for the audiobook edition of Attack Suface, which I've been recording all last week with Amber Benson and the Cassandra de Cuir from Skyboat Media.

https://craphound.com/podcast/2020/03/30/authors-note-from-attack-surface/

If you like what you hear, please consider pre-ordering the book — it's a scary time to have a book in the production pipeline!

Here's the MP3:

https://archive.org/download/authorsnotefromattacksurface/Cory_Doctorow_Podcast_335_-_Attack_Surface_Authors_Note.mp3

And here's the podcast feed:

http://feeds.feedburner.com/doctorow_podcast