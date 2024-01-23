Get the audiobook for Cory Doctorow's "The Bezzle," read by Wil Wheaton

Cory Doctorow's new audiobook of The Bezzle is to be self-financed through Kickstarter (previously) to avoid the compulsory DRM demanded by Amazon/Audible. A "novel of prison-tech, the dot-bomb, and the Shitty Technology Adoption Curve," it's the follow-up to Red Team Blues and Wil Wheaton's reading it.

The year is 2006. Martin Hench is at the top of his game as a self-employed forensic accountant, a veteran of the long guerrilla war between people who want to hide money, and people who want to find it. He spends his downtime on Catalina Island, where scenic, imported bison wander the bluffs and frozen, reheated fast food burgers cost 25$. Wait, what? When Marty disrupts a seemingly innocuous scheme during a vacation on Catalina Island, he has no idea he's kicked off a chain of events that will overtake the next decade of his life.



Martin has made his most dangerous mistake yet: trespassed into the playgrounds of the ultra-wealthy and spoiled their fun. To them, money is a tool, a game, and a way to keep score, and they've found their newest mark—California's Department of Corrections. Secure in the knowledge that they're living behind far too many firewalls of shell companies and investors ever to be identified, they are interested not in the lives they ruin, but only in how much money they can extract from the government and the hundreds of thousands of prisoners they have at their mercy.



A seething rebuke of the privatized prison system that delves deeply into the arcane and baroque financial chicanery involved in the 2008 financial crash, The Bezzle is a sizzling follow-up to Red Team Blues.





Here's the foreword and a sample, read by Wheaton:

Also available as cellulose or text, on Feb. 20.