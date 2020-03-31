Drone flyovers of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle

Vice shot drone video of the nearly deserted streets of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. I live LA's San Fernando Valley, and when I walk in the hills I still see plenty of cars driving on the freeways and Ventura Blvd, though.

Kinky medical role play and fetish supplier donates scrubs to hospital MedFetUK, a UK fetish company that deals in medical supplies and equipment for sex play has donated its supply of scrubs to a National Health Service hospital. “It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge…” MedFetUK tweeted. “When we, a […] READ THE REST

These toys and games can keep the kids busy while you’re all trapped inside These toys and games can keep the kids busy while you’re all trapped inside. As rough as all this time cooped up inside the house is on us adults, it’s even worse for kids. All that borderline maniacal energy along with an unquenchable thirst for stimulation and attention make home sequestration like a life sentence […] READ THE REST

Building 15 fun projects and games is truly Python training, the fun way Python is everywhere. Just look under the hood of virtually every major tech player of the 21st century and you’re likely to find a whole lot of Python-based coding language staring back at you. Case in point: Netflix. You may not know it, but from its security protocols to its much-hyped recommendations, it turns out […] READ THE REST