/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:09 am Tue Mar 31, 2020

Drone flyovers of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle

Vice shot drone video of the nearly deserted streets of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. I live LA's San Fernando Valley, and when I walk in the hills I still see plenty of cars driving on the freeways and Ventura Blvd, though.

Image: YouTube