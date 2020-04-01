/ Rob Beschizza / 1:26 pm Wed Apr 1, 2020

Record week at the box office, and not in a good way

$5,179 was earned last week at the United States box office. Not $5.179m, not $51.79k, but just over five thousand dollars. It's the worst week in history for the American theater industry, due to coronavirus restrictions and company policies that all but ended public movie attendance.

A silver lining, perhaps: most movies on general release were shunted immediately to television-on-demand, and gave home movie services their best week ever.