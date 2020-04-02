Become a master of Adobe Photoshop with the help of this training

Whether you're looking to create perfect portraits or amazing artwork, if your medium is digital, you know you absolutely must have Photoshop to do your best making. So if you've been putting off really mastering the various techniques, tools, and styles it offers for your craft, now is a great time to make it happen. Taking the time to learn these skills will not only help you fill the hours in your stuck-at-home days but also give you something to focus on other than your news feed.

Once you've worked through the 218 lessons in this 8-course Adobe Photoshop Retouching Certification online training, you'll be able to create stunning portraits and beauty shots like a pro. The 19 hours of instruction are provided by Marcin Mikus, a professional retoucher specializing in fashion, beauty, and commercial work who's been teaching these techniques for years with a 4.3-star rating from 250K+ students.

You'll learn how to retouch quickly, the right way, the first time. Some of the topics covered include retouching skin, lips, makeup, stretch marks, underarms, clothes, and hair; dodge and burn—one of the most common beauty magazine techniques; and high-end beauty retouching using high-quality images from fashion photographer Dominika Jarczyńska.

In addition, there are specialized courses that focus on niches like making dramatic, breathtaking black-and-white photos; the highly detailed work of hair retouching; outdoor photography; and professional lifestyle photo retouching for commercial use—a great way to turn your passion into a career or side hustle. There's even an advanced studio portrait course for taking your skills to the next level to make your images stand out from the crowd.

Make the best of a weird-as-heck situation by using your downtime to be productive and improve your Photoshop skills. Whether for work or a passion project, you'll find this well-reviewed bundle worth the 19 hours.

The Professional Adobe Photoshop Retouching Certification Bundle is available for only $24.99, a savings of 98%.