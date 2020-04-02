Cats and coronavirus: 3rd animal case in Hong Kong, and SARS-CoV-2 can replicate in cats says new China study

2nd domestic cat infected in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said on March 31 that a pet cat has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third animal to test positive for the virus in Hong Kong.

They believe there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a *source* of the virus, but medical experts caution that pets could potentially carry and transmit the virus without being ill.

Just like humans can.

Separately, the results of a new study in China on possible transmission of coronavirus via pets and livestock show that SARS-CoV-2 can replicate efficiently in cats, with “younger cats being more permissive.”

Excerpt:

The current case involves a domestic short-haired cat that lived in a residence in Aberdeen. When the owner was confirmed with COVID-19, the cat was sent for quarantine at the animal-keeping facility at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on [Mon 30 Mar 2020]. Its oral cavity, nasal, and rectal samples tested positive for the

virus. The cat has not shown any signs of disease. The department will continue to monitor the cat closely and conduct repeated testing. It advised that mammalian pets, including dogs and cats from households with people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, should be put under quarantine at its facilities.

