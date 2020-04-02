/ David Pescovitz / 8:01 am Thu Apr 2, 2020

The incredible storyboards of Parasite compared to the film

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho drew out beautiful storyboards before rolling film. He's combined his drawings and all of the movie's dialogue into Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards coming out in May. In the videos above and below, Through the Viewfinder compared the storyboards and the scenes from the actual film.

