Unreal photos of foggy streets dreamily illuminated with stoplights

"...Photography shows us things we otherwise overlook, such as a simple traffic light on the street," Zimmerman says. "An all-known object, which produces a strong effect in an unnatural situation with a simple photographic setup."

Photographer Lucas Zimmerman captured these dreamy long-exposure shots on foggy streets near Weimar, Germany. He followed up on the original 2013 series a few years later with Traffic Lights 2.0 .

The incredible storyboards of Parasite compared to the film Parasite director Bong Joon-ho drew out beautiful storyboards before rolling film. He’s combined his drawings and all of the movie’s dialogue into Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards coming out in May. In the videos above and below, Through the Viewfinder compared the storyboards and the scenes from the actual film. (via Kottke) READ THE REST

Video: Behind the scenes of the Astro Boy anime (1963) Osamu Tezuka’s iconic Astro Boy TV series premiered on New Year’s Day, 1963. (First episode below.) By some accounts, the cartoon was watched at its most popular point by 40% of Japanese people with a TV. I love watching cartoonists draw familiar characters and the above behind-the-scenes footage from the Astro Boy production is a […] READ THE REST

Fantastic short film of overlapping stock footage Donato Sansone created this fantastic experimental video “Concatenation,” a word I just learned is defined as “a series of interconnected things or events.” Sound design by Enrico Ascoli. (via Waxy) READ THE REST

Get lifetime access to 1K+ premium online courses for just $59 Can’t sit still during the pandemic? You’re not alone. Many folks are using their social distancing time to decompress and zone out on Tiger King, some even pushing back against the idea of being productive. But plenty of others find themselves bored, restless, and in need of projects and goals, somewhere to direct their energy. […] READ THE REST

Save $70 on this secondary monitor that you can add to any laptop Even if you don’t miss much else about the office right now, there’s a good chance your home laptop is making you nostalgic for the added efficiency of that pair of monitors on your desk at work to spread out your workflow. There’s no telling how long the new normal may continue to be the […] READ THE REST