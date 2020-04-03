/ David Pescovitz / 12:36 pm Fri Apr 3, 2020

Unreal photos of foggy streets dreamily illuminated with stoplights

Photographer Lucas Zimmerman captured these dreamy long-exposure shots on foggy streets near Weimar, Germany. He followed up on the original 2013 series a few years later with Traffic Lights 2.0.

"...Photography shows us things we otherwise overlook, such as a simple traffic light on the street," Zimmerman says. "An all-known object, which produces a strong effect in an unnatural situation with a simple photographic setup."

(via Kottke)