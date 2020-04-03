Watch the Aurora Borealis and countless other natural scenes live from lockdown!

Nature webcam network Explore.org curates a fantastic collection of countless live cams from around the world organized into categories like Africa, bears, oceans, dogs, animal sanctuaries, and "zen cams." They also provide short descriptions of what you're seeing when you teleport around the world. Above, one viewer's screenshot of the Northern Lights Cam (live view below) streaming from the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada.

