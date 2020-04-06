Amazon Web Services and Azure control half the cloud market. This training can help you handle both.

The workers aren’t inside their physical business space anymore. So why should business technology still be under that roof either?

In fact, more and more businesses have been making this migration for a while now, moving all their digital infrastructure to the world’s two largest cloud services platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure.

In addition to the convenience of moving all that hardware off-site, an overwhelming 87 of companies have seen a major side benefit, reporting their businesses have accelerated after adapting to the cloud services model.

Being the person who knows exactly how a company, its staff, and their entire communication and service infrastructure can work in the cloud is a valuable talent right now -- and with The Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle ft. Azure and AWS training, you can be well on your way to being one of those valued IT pros.

Across seven courses with more than 30 hours of in-depth instruction, you’ll get a full introduction to how AWS and Azure work and what it takes to migrate, manage, secure and grow a company’s entire digital system in those cloud-based environments.

After getting a feel for the basics with the Getting Started with Cloud Computing course, the remaining six courses focus on the two rival platforms.

With AWS Cloud Essentials, you get the Amazon-approved best practices for using and understanding everything, from AWS terminology and concepts, tips for navigating the AWS Management Console, key security measures, and how to use all of AWS’ primary foundational, database and management services.

The next step is the AWS Solutions Architect Associate course, geared to helping new and seasons users get familiar with resilient, performant, secure, cost-optimized, and operationally-excellent architectures. Those are the domains at the heart of AWS Architect certification, one of the highest designations available to an AWS expert.

But don’t forget about Azure either. This package includes three courses to advance users through three distinct phases of Azure training. Students will understand the building blocks of Azure, create virtual networks, deploy virtual machines, analyze performance metrics and design operations that are failure-proof, ensuring their hireability no matter where a company’s tech resides.

All seven courses together are a nearly $1,000 value, but to receive the whole package right now will only cost $39.99, less than $6 per course.