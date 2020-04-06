Are you under or over 30? Find out with this pop culture trivia quiz!

I fell for the BuzzFeed bait – "Sorry, but you won’t be able to pass this quiz if you’re over 30" – and took the quiz with a fair amount of confidence. And they got me – I failed miserably. I only got a couple of questions correct, including the free pass about a magazine that goes back to the 1970s (mistake on their part).
What about you? Are you over or under 30? Take the quiz and find out!
And don't look at this YouTube video until after the quiz - they might consider it cheating.
Which of the paintings above is by a respected abstract painter who is human and which was painted by a non-human ape in the Congo? The answer is in the comments. Take the full quiz here: “An artist or an ape?” (via @pickover)
