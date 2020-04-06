Excellent way to make a simple bandana DIY mask without cutting or sewing

As usual, TikTok is a bit ahead of the curve. I.e., this is how the younger people in your house are likely self-educating right now. (This vid is 14hrs old, w/6.7M views and 740K likes.) pic.twitter.com/J09RIgJyCR

While I have nothing against the classic cowboy robber bandana mask, this technique, while it does require two hair rubber bands, is genius.

