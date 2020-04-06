Resources for free e-books and entertainment stuffs

Here are two lists of e-books being made freely available on-line. Please add more in the comments!

PublicBooks.org's Public Books Database

This is a list of academic presses making their books and research freely available.

Jim C. Hines' list of Free and Legal Science Fiction and Fantasy

Hines has collected a list of authors providing their work online for free.

Naturally, your public library is a great resource and the Libby app is my best friend for e-books. We will also find that the public library gives incredible access to movies, music, and periodicals via the series of tubes we all know and love.