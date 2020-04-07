Boris Johnson Coronavirus UPDATE: UK PM 'remains in intensive care for close monitoring'

“The Prime Minister’s condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits.”

In coronavirus shutdown, Britain will pay self-employed people 80% of average monthly profit Wouldn’t it be amazing if the United States did this? Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday all self-employed citizens will receive a taxable grant of 80% of their average monthly profits as part of the government’s coronavirus response plan. READ THE REST

UK calls in army in COVID-19 fight, NHS staff feel like 'cannon fodder' over lack of coronavirus protection Some NHS medical staff in the UK feel like ‘cannon fodder’ over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) against coronavirus, and on Monday the government said the military would help ship millions of items including masks to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages. Frontline staff in UK hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been […] READ THE REST

Coronavirus: UK will pay 80% of lost wages for those laid off due to COVID-19 outbreak ‘For the first time in our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages,’ Rishi Sunak announces The UK government will pay up to 80% of wages for workers who are at risk of being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor has announced. The United States is […] READ THE REST

