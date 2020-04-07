/ Xeni Jardin / 10:53 am Tue Apr 7, 2020

Boris Johnson Coronavirus UPDATE: UK PM 'remains in intensive care for close monitoring'

Boris Johnson delivering a speech in London in June 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

No change in hospitalized UK PM Boris Johnson's condition, say government officials.

An update on the coronavirus patient Boris Johnson from No. 10:

“The Prime Minister’s condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits.”

No further update from Downing Street expected today.