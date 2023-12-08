Man banned from bicycling now in jail for riding to probation meeting on his bike

Last month in Essex, UK a judge issued one Jake Carter, 27, a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from riding his bicycle in his town. Now, he's spending eleven months in jail for violating that order.

Where was Carter headed when he broke this unusual ban on biking? To his own probation meeting.

"Carter demonstrated a complete lack of respect for his Criminal Behaviour Order by breaching it within days of it being issued," Essex Police Sgt Graham Thomas told the BBC News.

Before you get up-in-arms about this punishment, you should know that Carter apparently had been riding up to women in the city and assaulting them.

"This order was given to keep the wider public safe from Carter's actions and limit his ability to cause further distress to the public," Thomas said.