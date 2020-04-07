Boris Johnson stays in Intensive Care for night 2, UK PM hospitalized for coronavirus

Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, will be staying in a London hospital's intensive care unit for the second night in a row, officials tell various news reporters late Tuesday U.S. time.
Johnson is receiving oxygen support but is in 'stable' medical condition, in good spirits, and is not on a ventilator, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told a daily news conference.
Raab is standing in for Johnson.
From Reuters:
Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on Sunday after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days.
His condition deteriorated, and he was moved on Monday to an intensive care unit in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.
In an update on Tuesday evening, his Downing Street office said he would remain there for close monitoring and no further update was expected before Wednesday.
Read more:
UK PM Johnson, battling coronavirus, set for second night in intensive care
[Reuters, William James, Costas Pitas]
No change in hospitalized UK PM Boris Johnson’s condition, say government officials.
