Boris Johnson stays in Intensive Care for night 2, UK PM hospitalized for coronavirus

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, will be staying in a London hospital's intensive care unit for the second night in a row, officials tell various news reporters late Tuesday U.S. time.

Johnson is receiving oxygen support but is in 'stable' medical condition, in good spirits, and is not on a ventilator, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told a daily news conference.

Raab is standing in for Johnson.

From Reuters:

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on Sunday after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. His condition deteriorated, and he was moved on Monday to an intensive care unit in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. In an update on Tuesday evening, his Downing Street office said he would remain there for close monitoring and no further update was expected before Wednesday.

