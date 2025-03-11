Watch this comedian brutally mock every UK rap video ever made

Someone needs to stop this guy before he comes for a niche music subgenre that I actually like. After getting his big break by starting with 90s Eurodance, NYC-based musical comedian Kyle Gordon has continued to work his way down the list, crafting pitch-perfect parody songs both lampooning and serving as genuinely great examples of niche genres. His takes on 60s bossa nova, emo pop rock a la My Chemical Romance and tooth-rottingly saccharine 2010s alt-pop are all perfect, but he may have outdone himself with his latest target. Take a listen to Selekta, his answer to grimy British rap that has no business being performed by middle-class white kids from the local village.

As someone whose family is from the UK, take my word for it that it's accurate from the very first time he misappropriates Jamaican slang. Really, the most impressive part of this video is how he's managed to find all the most English-looking parts of New York.