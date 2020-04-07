Cool collection of public domain movies in an attractive user interface

Voleflix is like a free Netflix, but it has a nice selection of public domain movies. I was happy to see The Killer Shrews in the line-up. I liked that movie so much as a kid that I bought a super-8 abridged version of the movie that was silent and ran for about 4 minutes.
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho drew out beautiful storyboards before rolling film. He’s combined his drawings and all of the movie’s dialogue into Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards coming out in May. In the videos above and below, Through the Viewfinder compared the storyboards and the scenes from the actual film. (via Kottke)
$5,179 was earned last week at the United States box office. Not $5.179m, not $51.79k, but just over five thousand dollars. It’s the worst week in history for the American theater industry, due to coronavirus restrictions and company policies that all but ended public movie attendance. Okay, did some math. A movie ticket was ~35¢ […]
(Yes, this is an April Fool’s joke.) In 1979, Penthouse founder Bob Guccione produced a big budget feature film about the Roman emperor Caligula starring Maclolm McDowell, Teresa Ann Savoy, Helen Mirren, Peter O’Toole, and John Gielgud. Scripted by Gore Vidal and filled with graphic sex and violence, it was a critical and box office […]
There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […]
Yoga studios are closed nationwide. The irony is that between the anxieties of the outside world and those popping up inside your very own home with everyone trapped indoors, there’s probably never been a time where yoga’s calming zen was more vital and needed. Rather than just throwing in the yoga mat and subjecting family […]
The workers aren’t inside their physical business space anymore. So why should business technology still be under that roof either? In fact, more and more businesses have been making this migration for a while now, moving all their digital infrastructure to the world’s two largest cloud services platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure. […]