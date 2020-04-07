Cool collection of public domain movies in an attractive user interface

Voleflix is like a free Netflix, but it has a nice selection of public domain movies. I was happy to see The Killer Shrews in the line-up. I liked that movie so much as a kid that I bought a super-8 abridged version of the movie that was silent and ran for about 4 minutes.

The incredible storyboards of Parasite compared to the film Parasite director Bong Joon-ho drew out beautiful storyboards before rolling film. He’s combined his drawings and all of the movie’s dialogue into Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards coming out in May. In the videos above and below, Through the Viewfinder compared the storyboards and the scenes from the actual film. (via Kottke) READ THE REST

Record week at the box office, and not in a good way $5,179 was earned last week at the United States box office. Not $5.179m, not $51.79k, but just over five thousand dollars. It’s the worst week in history for the American theater industry, due to coronavirus restrictions and company policies that all but ended public movie attendance. Okay, did some math. A movie ticket was ~35¢ […] READ THE REST

A prototype toy line for the X-rated epic film disaster Caligula (1979)... April Fool's! (Yes, this is an April Fool’s joke.) In 1979, Penthouse founder Bob Guccione produced a big budget feature film about the Roman emperor Caligula starring Maclolm McDowell, Teresa Ann Savoy, Helen Mirren, Peter O’Toole, and John Gielgud. Scripted by Gore Vidal and filled with graphic sex and violence, it was a critical and box office […] READ THE REST

