/ Gareth Branwyn / 3:53 pm Tue Apr 7, 2020

Jimmy DiResta builds a stool with steel finger joints

Jimmy DiResta was sitting on a plane, looking at his clasped hands, when he wondered if he could possibly create a joint that worked on a similar principle of interleaving fingers clasping two pieces of material together. The result of that inspiration is this steel stool connected together by CNC-cut finger joints.

Image: YouTube