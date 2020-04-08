/ David Pescovitz / 8:39 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

Delightful Dr. Seuss rapping over Dr. Dre beats

Director and actor Wes Tank drops some Dr. Seuss knowledge over Dr. Dre instrumentals. From Fox in Sox by Dr. Seuss:

When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle
with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call...
...a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled
muddled duddled fuddled wuddled fox in socks, sir!