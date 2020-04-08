Delightful Dr. Seuss rapping over Dr. Dre beats

When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call... ...a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled muddled duddled fuddled wuddled fox in socks, sir!

Scientists translates the novel coronavirus structure into beautiful music Translating abstract scientific data into sound can give researchers new insight into the complexities of the phenomena they are studying. MIT materials science professor and musician Markus Buehler, who has employed this technique to understand biological materials and develop new proteins, has now transformed the novel coronavirus into music. For the recording above, Buehler selected […] READ THE REST

Remix of bug-eyed megapreacher ranting about Covid-19 Kenneth Copeland is one of the worst: a private-jetting prosperity-gospel slime who, for his latest trick, falsely claims to heal people of coronavirus through their televisions. Today, however, he is the star of the hottest track since that time Barney the purple dinosaur sang Straight Outta Compton. READ THE REST

Creative commons music library for your projects CCMixter is a free music discovery service with more than 1M tracks, for use in your games, movies, even commercial projects. Tracks are licensed under the Creative Commons, there’s a wealth of filtering options to find exactly what you need, and I’m listening to the top instrumentals right now — good stuff! READ THE REST

