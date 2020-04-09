Video of desolate Tokyo streets

Japan is under a state of emergency. Nippon wandering TV took an hour long bike ride through Tokyo's Akihabara district to reveal the nearly empty streets and sidewalks.

Japanese street interview: should Japan cancel the Olympics That Japanese Man Yuta went on the streets of Japan to ask people if they thought the Olympics should be canceled, or at least postponed. Most people interviewed said it should be postponed until an effective vaccine is available. Second most common opinion is to wait and see what plays out. READ THE REST

Must-haves: Drunk in public Japanese capsule toys Capsule toys from vending machines are a big deal in Japan, often putting our less-inspired ones to shame. Case in point, these new miniature figures introduced by the Tama-Kyu company, that depict people who are intoxicated in public! SoraNews24 reports: The series, named #YopparaiNau (Drunk Now), is made up of five different lushes, each in […] READ THE REST

