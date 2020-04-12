Get over 15 hours of Amazon Web Services training for just $13

Whether a world economy is scorching hot or facing the challenges of recent weeks, one inalienable fact remains the same — job seekers need to go where the jobs are.

With literally millions of Americans trying to navigate layoffs and cutbacks, it’s probably time for many to start considering a whole new industry. Preferably, it’s also an industry that pays its finest a handsome wage.

A certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solutions Architect is averaging $141,000 a year. As the web’s unquestioned leader in cloud services, AWS certified experts are in high demand — and the training in the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Course can put that AWS-trained personnel in line for lucrative jobs designing and growing AWS based systems.

This 17-hour course featuring over 130 lectures is fashioned for intermediate-level AWS users, ready to advance their cloud skills to the next level. After some introductory training, the sessions here delve into everything a new architect needs to know to design, build and factor in room for growth for any sized company on the AWS platform.

From security to ID management to data storage and communication needs, this training helps an architect understand all the tools available in the AWS environment and assemble those tools together to meet each individual company’s specific cloud needs.

The training covers crucial topics for an AWS architect like using Amazon’s popular, yet wide-ranging S3 data storage services, its EC2 virtual server options and its extensive array of security protocols.

Once you’re through this 17-hour course, you’ll be armed with all the knowledge necessary to take on the all-important AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam and pass it with flying colors, earning your ultimate mark of expertise and instantly making you hireable with any number of tech-hungry companies, both large and small.

Best of all, this coursework comes in at a price point that makes it almost impossible to ignore: just $12.99. For the price of a middle pizza, you can get the know-how to open up a career-redefining skillset to your resume.