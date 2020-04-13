/ Thom Dunn / 7:00 am Mon Apr 13, 2020

A supercut of every stop-motion monster Ray Harryhausen ever animated

Ray Harryhausen was a pioneer of stop-motion animation, who won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 1949 for his work on Mighty Joe Young with Willis H. O'Brien. He was created the infamous skeleton sword fight from 1963's Jason and the Argonauts, and also worked on similar big-monster classics like The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Clash of the Titans. As you can see in the video, it's an impressively meticulous body of work!

Image:Public Domain