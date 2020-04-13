Chocolate Fix: a favorite puzzle game

The puzzle game Chocolate Fix has been a family favorite around our house for years.
The puzzle game Chocolate Fix has been a family favorite around our house for years. The puzzle consists of 9 plastic chocolate candies (in three colors and shapes), a tray that holds the candies in a 3 x 3 grid, and a spiral-bound book with various challenges to solve. The challenges offer clues on how to arrange the candies in the tray. They sometimes show just the shape but not the color, the color but not the shape, or the shape and the color of a candy that belongs to a particular spot, column, or row in the grid. It's your job to figure out the single solution to correctly arrange the candies.
We got the puzzle years ago when it first came out, and the colors of the candies were dark brown, light brown, and pink. The dark brown and light brown pieces were hard to differentiate from one another, so I'm glad they switched to brown, cream, and pink.
