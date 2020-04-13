People stuck at Japan's Narita airport are sleeping in $70/night cardboard boxes

Everyone entering Japan must be tested for coronavirus. While waiting for test results, they are welcome to stay in Narita airport's cardboard box hotel, conveniently located next to baggage claim. The service, which was set up by the Japanese government, charges about $70 a night. The average stay is 2 days.
From Samchui:
The cardboard beds have a futon mattress that is “pretty good”, according to an online review from a passenger who arrived at Narita on an ANA flight from Vietnam.
Many travellers have commented that sleeping is difficult, since the lights remain on at all hours.
The open-air beds have partitions at alternating corners, but are mostly exposed. Beverages and snacks are provided.
You've got to admit, it looks pretty cozy.
Japan is under a state of emergency. Nippon wandering TV took an hour long bike ride through Tokyo’s Akihabara district to reveal the nearly empty streets and sidewalks. Compare to this short video of Akihabara I shot in the the summer of 2018:
Pressure for lockdown in Japan is building, as Tokyo recorded the most coronavirus cases in a single day.
That Japanese Man Yuta went on the streets of Japan to ask people if they thought the Olympics should be canceled, or at least postponed. Most people interviewed said it should be postponed until an effective vaccine is available. Second most common opinion is to wait and see what plays out.
From sports to movies to concerts and beyond, so many of our favorite pastimes have been completely derailed by recent events. However, gaming is one hobby that’s only seemed to pick up steam with all these hours spent inside. Of course, it isn’t hard to see why millions of Americans trapped in their homes would […]
Lines outside Costco. Lines at Target. Lines at your neighborhood grocery store. While many items have been cleaned off all store shelves in the wake of virus hysteria, there’s one commodity that reigns above all others as the Holy Grail of shopper ambitions: toilet paper. Did you ever think you’d see a time when you […]
Whether a world economy is scorching hot or facing the challenges of recent weeks, one inalienable fact remains the same — job seekers need to go where the jobs are. With literally millions of Americans trying to navigate layoffs and cutbacks, it’s probably time for many to start considering a whole new industry. Preferably, it’s […]