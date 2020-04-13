People stuck at Japan's Narita airport are sleeping in $70/night cardboard boxes

Everyone entering Japan must be tested for coronavirus. While waiting for test results, they are welcome to stay in Narita airport's cardboard box hotel, conveniently located next to baggage claim. The service, which was set up by the Japanese government, charges about $70 a night. The average stay is 2 days.

From Samchui:

The cardboard beds have a futon mattress that is “pretty good”, according to an online review from a passenger who arrived at Narita on an ANA flight from Vietnam.

Many travellers have commented that sleeping is difficult, since the lights remain on at all hours.

The open-air beds have partitions at alternating corners, but are mostly exposed. Beverages and snacks are provided.