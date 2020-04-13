With this tech-heavy, premium quality bidet, you’ll have bought your last roll of toilet paper ever

Lines outside Costco. Lines at Target. Lines at your neighborhood grocery store. While many items have been cleaned off all store shelves in the wake of virus hysteria, there’s one commodity that reigns above all others as the Holy Grail of shopper ambitions: toilet paper.

Did you ever think you’d see a time when you would actually go to the store because an employee tipped you off that it was toilet paper shipment day? Did you think you’d ever go literally weeks without seeing so much as a single roll of Charmin or Angel Soft available for purchase?

Yeah, we didn’t either. And frankly, it’s nuts. And if we never had to think about toilet paper again, it would be too soon.

Of course, that’s a plausible future if you just broke down and got a quality bidet. They’re all the rage right now, even before the great toilet paper shortages — and the Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat is a shining example of what a toilet paper-free life could be like.

The BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 represents the pinnacle of new cleansing technology and offers the premium experience you’d expect. The 3-in-1 nozzle is reliable and effective, producing a signature vortex water stream with a high water volume for a gratifying clean as well as a softer feminine wash with bubble infusion technology.

If you’re concerned about all that water and whether you’ll eventually be on the receiving end of an ice-cold blast, the Bliss employs one of the most innovative hybrid water heating systems around, combining instant heating with water flow and temperature consistency to produce a continuously warm water flow that could practically run forever.

The Bliss nozzles are made of pure stainless steel, so they’re extremely durable, wear-resistant and easy to clean. In fact, the unit has its own patent-pending Hydro-Flush system as a built-in motor repeatedly extracts and retracts the nozzles as water flows, self-cleaning each inside and out for maximum hygiene.

With a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon reviewers, the Bliss is one of the most complete bidet systems ever created — and now, it’s available for $70 off the regular price, just $629.