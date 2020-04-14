Here's a Raspberry Pi Zero case that looks like a Game Boy and lets you play retro games

If the idea of making retro game players using Raspberry Pis appeals to you, I invite you to check out a book I co-wrote this year, called Raspberry Pi Retro Gaming: Build Consoles and Arcade Cabinets to Play Your Favorite Classic Games .

The RetroFlag GPi Case , which uses a Raspberry Pi Zero, looks very nice. In this video, MakeUseOf gives it a 9/10 score.

Review of Raspberry Pi's 7-inch touchscreen display The Raspberry Pi Foundation recently introduced a low-cost 7-inch touchscreen display for the Pi (compatible with all models expect the Pi 1). It’s a great display for retro-games and other projects. Here’s a quick review from ETA Prime. READ THE REST

Making a flying saucer clock (with data storage) controlled by a Raspberry Pi I love this strange and wonderful project on Hackaday.io. It is digital clock which uses a ring of 60 NeoPixels in a 3D printed flying saucer and 12 lights on the inner ring to indicate the hours. It also does backups. And light shows. All it needs is a cow being sucked up into it. […] READ THE REST

Video tutorial on how to play retro video games with a Raspberry Pi In this video from Pi My Life Up you’ll learn how to install and use software called RetroPie on a Raspberry Pi. RetroPie lets you emulate a bunch of different game platforms, like Atari 2600, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and so on. By the way, I co-wrote a book with Ryan Bates called Raspberry Pi […] READ THE REST

