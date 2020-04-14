/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:39 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Here's a Raspberry Pi Zero case that looks like a Game Boy and lets you play retro games

The RetroFlag GPi Case, which uses a Raspberry Pi Zero, looks very nice. In this video, MakeUseOf gives it a 9/10 score.

If the idea of making retro game players using Raspberry Pis appeals to you, I invite you to check out  a book I co-wrote this year, called Raspberry Pi Retro Gaming: Build Consoles and Arcade Cabinets to Play Your Favorite Classic Games.