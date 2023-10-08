Raspberry Pi 5 deemed powerful

A Raspberry Pi 5 is better than two of its predecessors, the 4S, reports Hackaday's Elliot Williams.

All in all, most everything performance-related has been doubled or halved appropriately, and completely in line with the only formal benchmarks we've seen so far, it feels about twice as fast all around in our informal tests. Compared with a Pi 400 that I use frequently in the basement workshop, the Pi 5 is a lot snappier.

And quantity also comes with new qualities, like PCIE—which means 900MB/s NVMe transfer speeds, if you're willing to shovel coal in fast enough.