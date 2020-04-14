The voice actor behind Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad looked the part

Attractions Magazine shared this clip of the voice actor behind Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the late Dallas McKennon, talking about recording the gig. Humorously, he looks just as you would expect him to (a ye olde prospector type):

The voice from Big Thunder Mountain looks exactly like we expected. Here’s Dal McKennon: pic.twitter.com/M2ifhyX6ez — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) April 7, 2020

In his 50-year career, Dal's most-famous acting credit wasn't Big Thunder though. He also voiced Gumby in Art Clokey's The Gumby Show. Check out his other many credits.

(Geek Tyrant)

lead image via Disney Parks