The voice actor behind Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad looked the part

Attractions Magazine shared this clip of the voice actor behind Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the late Dallas McKennon, talking about recording the gig. Humorously, he looks just as you would expect him to (a ye olde prospector type):
In his 50-year career, Dal's most-famous acting credit wasn't Big Thunder though. He also voiced Gumby in Art Clokey's The Gumby Show. Check out his other many credits.
(Geek Tyrant)
lead image via Disney Parks
All the Disney Parks are closed* but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy two of their most famous flavors: the Dole Whip and churros. Last Sunday, the Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe for Churro Tots, which is based on their in-park, cinnamon-y snack: Crazy fact: Over 5.5 million churros were sold at Disney Parks […]
Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney’s Wonderful World of Reading vintage children’s books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk’s Instagram.
It’s only a matter of time before Disney owns every piece of intellectual property on the planet. And when that day comes, we’ll likely be treated to adorable reboots of gory, existential classics. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk’s imagined versions of the inevitable future. View this post on Instagram […]
