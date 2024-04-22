Discover the Magic: Walt Disney's signature in Eugene Bookstore find

Eighty-two years ago, Jane Moursund was given a signed Walt Disney copy of Snow White. Today, the book is estimated to be worth ten thousand dollars.

Moursund noted that she was more interested in the images and story as a child than Walt Disney's autograph, but now she is glad she held on to the gift all these years. A bookshop in Eugene helped confirm the signature's authenticity, and the book is being brought to auction for the lucky collector. Moursund may use the profit to take a trip to Europe.