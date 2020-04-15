/ David Pescovitz / 2:53 pm Wed Apr 15, 2020

MythBusters's Jamie Hyneman explains his toolkit that nobody else can touch

From BB contributor Gareth Branwyn's excellent Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales e-newsletter:

In this video a fan rescued from the old MythBusters site on Discovery, Jamie goes through his essential toolkit, the tools he doesn’t let anyone else touch... He recommends several somewhat unusual tools, several that bear pointing out, a unibit, a telescoping inspection mirror, and Knipex cutters.