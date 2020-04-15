MythBusters's Jamie Hyneman explains his toolkit that nobody else can touch

In this video a fan rescued from the old MythBusters site on Discovery, Jamie goes through his essential toolkit, the tools he doesn’t let anyone else touch... He recommends several somewhat unusual tools, several that bear pointing out, a unibit , a telescoping inspection mirror , and Knipex cutters .

