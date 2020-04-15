MythBusters's Jamie Hyneman explains his toolkit that nobody else can touch

From BB contributor Gareth Branwyn's excellent Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales e-newsletter:
In this video a fan rescued from the old MythBusters site on Discovery, Jamie goes through his essential toolkit, the tools he doesn’t let anyone else touch... He recommends several somewhat unusual tools, several that bear pointing out, a unibit, a telescoping inspection mirror, and Knipex cutters.
A few months ago, my son bought a cute mini-zine from the Zine Machine vending machine at The Bindery in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. What we noticed right away is that the 8-page zine was ingeniously folded from just a single sheet of paper. In the above video, Austin Kleon, author of the wonderful Steal Like […]
A team of anonymous volunteers at MIT are developing a ventilator that can be built for $100, reports SciTech Daily. The MIT Emergency Ventilator (E-Vent) uses a hand-operated plastic resuscitator bag common found in hospitals, and places it in a mechanical system that squeezes the bag automatically. From the E-Vent web site: At the present […]
Jimmy DiResta was sitting on a plane, looking at his clasped hands, when he wondered if he could possibly create a joint that worked on a similar principle of interleaving fingers clasping two pieces of material together. The result of that inspiration is this steel stool connected together by CNC-cut finger joints. Image: YouTube
While many people are taking this strange “time off” to unplug, decompress, and practice mindfulness, some instead are making the most of their extra hours to tackle goals ranging from odd jobs, like finally fixing that leaky shower head, to lifelong dreams—like actually writing that book they’ve always wanted to. If you fancy yourself a […]
Back in the day, sometime after the first assumed vaporizer invention but before modern e-cigarettes were a thing, people used to use lighters to smoke solids instead of batteries to smoke liquids. Wild, right? Well, if retro vibes are your kind of thing or if you simply prefer herbs, flowers, and resins to cartridges of […]
In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […]