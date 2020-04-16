Save over 75% on lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, VPN Unlimited, and 12min Book Summary App

Paralysis by analysis. It’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re so stuck on thinking through all the ramifications of your actions that you don’t actually take action in the first place.

That can happen with all this free time you’re spending stuck inside your house. With literally every home-bound option available to you, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by your choices and just watch Dr Pimple Popper from morning til night.

Resist that urge, people. In fact, we’ve got three ways your time indoors could actually end up being time well spent -- and you can knock out all three with The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone.

Learn a language

Half the world is bilingual. Literally. So if you’re locked in on English and only English, you can broaden your communication horizons with a lifetime subscription learning up to 24 different languages at your own pace with Rosetta Stone. They’ve spent decades refining their intuitive learning method that’s been the online gold standard for language learning for 30 years. Their immersive system ramps up vocabulary, conversation, and writing skills naturally while their TruAccent speech recognition technology is there with instant feedback on how well your spoken language skills are progressing.

Read a book...or dozens of books

Since you can’t go to the library, you can bring the library to you with lifetime access to 12min Premium Micro Book Library. Just scroll through hundreds of different nonfiction titles in more than 20 different categories and make your choice. 12min offers up a complete summary of the work, highlighting all the important themes and critical takeaways you should know, all encapsulated in 12 minutes. You can even download summaries to read offline so you can stack up knowledge even once you get back out into the world again.

Boost your web security

There’s never a bad time to upgrade your security precautions online, so lifetime coverage from KeepSolid VPN Unlimited should be a universal crowd-pleaser. With over 400 servers in more than 80 countries worldwide, KeepSolid’s top-notch network assures military-grade encryption for all your data and complete anonymity for you whenever you’re on the web. KeepSolid offers unlimited connection speeds, buckets of extra security protections and a shield from geographic restrictions so you can watch your Netflix, Hulu or other streaming accounts from anywhere, anytime.

This complete collection is a nearly $850 value, but while we’re all still locked in the house, you can score all three services together for only $199.