Steve Mnuchin says people can live on $1,200 for 10 weeks

Multimillionaire treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin (yeah, this guy) says that those $1200 stimulus checks should be enough to live on for 10 weeks. Let's see you try it, Steve.
Yes, I know the video is weeks old. So was his promise to mail Americans $1,200 checks.
Buried in that Los Angeles Magazine profile of Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s idiot wife Louise Linton was a gem, newly highlighted in a New York Times piece today.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, requested a $25,000-an-hour Air Force jet to take them on their honeymoon in Scotland, France and Italy earlier this summer.
Kamala Harris was just sworn in as a senator from California, but her last gig was as California’s Attorney General, and in that role, she decided not to prosecute Trump Treasury Secretary pick Steve Mnuchin, whom her office had identified as presiding over “widespread misconduct” in foreclosing on Californians — that is, stealing their houses.
