/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:23 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Steve Mnuchin says people can live on $1,200 for 10 weeks

Multimillionaire treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin (yeah, this guy) says that those $1200 stimulus checks should be enough to live on for 10 weeks. Let's see you try it, Steve.

Yes, I know the video is weeks old. So was his promise to mail Americans $1,200 checks.