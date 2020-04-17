/ Carla Sinclair / 11:30 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Watch how this coronavirus sculpture made of 300,000 matches is built and then burned

It took this artist around 330 hours and 300,000 matches to make this coronavirus sculpture. In under five minutes you can watch its creation and then its satisfying destruction.

Mute until the burning starts (2:18) for a better viewing experience.