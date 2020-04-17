/ David Pescovitz / 3:41 pm Fri Apr 17, 2020

Watch this fellow's incredible double backflip from standing

View this post on Instagram

Share this please 🙃 I honestly don’t care that my knee touched....the fact that i got this close with no step and on legit flat grass is good enough for me 🙃

A post shared by 🦁Lub🦁Lub🦁 (@lub._lub) on

Gymnast Kaleb Cave lands a double backflip from standing. "Does that count?!" he shouts at the end. Yeah, I'd say it counts. Below are videos of his progression.

View this post on Instagram

All I got to say is that I’m happy that I sent it, I know my knee touched but I’m sure I’ll do a cleaner one in the future...Make sure you see pt.1 if you haven’t Thank you to anyone who has been with me throughout me while journey ... may more challenges come later on 😌🦁

A post shared by 🦁Lub🦁Lub🦁 (@lub._lub) on