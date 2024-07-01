This AI video of gymnastics might be the freakiest I've seen yet

I'm sure by now you're tired of looking at terrible or terribly weird AI art, but bear with me. This AI video of gymnasts in action is truly one of the strangest creations of AI art I've seen to date. I'm ashamed to admit that I'm kind of mesmerized by it. It's so bizarre and grotesque—and yet somehow, I can't look away!

The video, posted on X, was created by Werners AI Art. On their Instagram, they also posted a different version, "A compilation of incredible gold medal-winning Olympic gymnastics performances," which is equally freaky. Here are some of the comments on that version:

Imagine showing these to a tribe that's never made contact with other humans or seen a video before. Whenever trying to get an Ai to communicate a process it always bewilders me what they are getting confused by. But then I see how they would render what's being explained and it makes perfect sense. Everything is just a flurry of limbs and rotating body parts to them that inexplicably disappear

They also posted a couple of AI-created wrestling video, which are equally disturbing. On this wrestling AI video, Werners AI Art explains how they created it:

I just used Luma Dream Machine and my prompts were simple, like "pro wrestlers in an intense grappling match" or "pro wrestler picks up a chair and smashes his opponent with jt" etc. nothing clever at all.

Enjoy these bizarre bodies in motion!