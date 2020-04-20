How domesticated tarantulas are dealing with COVID-19

From NPR, always digging into the difficult issues:
The coronavirus lockdown has raised a conundrum for scientists around the globe: What to do with creatures they study now that research projects have come to a halt.
[…]
So when the university gave the go ahead to bring home animals that were not at risk of escaping into the wild and harming the environment, [Todd] Waters brought the [arthropod] zoo [at the University of Maryland] home with him.
The assortment included wolf spiders, assassin bugs, mantises, baby scorpions and baby tarantulas. Waters lives with four other people, which he says made things a bit uncomfortable when he showed up with the critters.
You can listen to the story below, or check it out on NPR.
Bring Home The Tarantulas? As Research Halts, Scientists Face Difficult Decisions [Apoorva Mittal / NPR]
Image: Hugo A. Quintero G. / Flickr (CC 2.0)
Hey, when life hands you virii, make cosplay. Zoidberg cosplay.
All for the love of Animal Crossing in the coronavirus pandemic.
A Reuters calculation published today shows that more than 150,000 have died of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.
