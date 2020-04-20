Listen to this Q&A with David Lynch about Eraserhead from 1978

In March 1978, the wonderful Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) presented a screening of Eraserhead followed by a Q&A with director David Lynch. BAMPFA just recently digitized the cassette and shared it for all to enjoy.
Bruce Lee’s 1970s films have entered the realm of cinematic fine art. The Criterion Collection is releasing a Bruce Lee seven-disc Blu-Ray box set appropriately titled “His Greatest Hits.” Included are The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972), The Way of the Dragon (1972), Enter the Dragon (1973), and Game of Death (1978). Never […]
Actor Brian Dennehy, best known for his role in the movies ‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘First Blood’, has died. He was 81. The Golden Globe and Tony award winner’s career spanned 50 years on stage and screen. Above, one of the great scenes with Dennehy and Chris Farley in ‘Tommy Boy.’ BREAKING: Brian Dennehy, "Tommy Boy" […]
Viral again this week is the casting wishlist for Star Trek: The Next Generation, which reveals that Denise Crosby was originally to be cast as Counselor Troi, not Lt. Tasha Yar, and Predator’s Kevin Peter Hall was considered for both Lt. Cmdr. Data and Lt. Geordi LaForge. Best of all, Bond and Alien legend Yaphet […]
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]
It may be awkward to point this out during these tough times…but cooking is having a moment. All this extra time spent at home is sparking thousands to do what they’ve always wished they had time to do before: get in the kitchen and craft tasty meals with their own two hands. From Amy Schumer […]