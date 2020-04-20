/ David Pescovitz / 9:29 am Mon Apr 20, 2020

Listen to this Q&A with David Lynch about Eraserhead from 1978

In March 1978, the wonderful Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) presented a screening of Eraserhead followed by a Q&A with director David Lynch. BAMPFA just recently digitized the cassette and shared it for all to enjoy.