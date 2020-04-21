Gentleman attempts to sleep and drive a forklift at the same time with disastrous results

This could've been prevented with a single modafinil tablet.
This could've been prevented with a single modafinil tablet.
A kayaker was found early this morning after lighting a fire and spelling out the words HELP with sticks and twigs. An no, he wasn’t on some speck of an island in the South Pacific, but rather, a remote island in Jamaica Bay, New York. NYPD Aviation rescued the man, in good condition, who had […]
Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney’s Wonderful World of Reading vintage children’s books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk’s Instagram.
Punk rock bard, Henry Rollins, and KCRW have launched The Cool Quarantine, a new online radio program where Henry goes through his record collection and shares stories. The idea is to recreate that vibe of hanging out with friends, spinning some sides, and talking about music, shows, and whatever else pops to mind. One of […]
If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […]
Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]