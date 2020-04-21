Listen to Iggy Pop and Bootsy Collins cover "Family Affair" by Sly & The Family Stone!

Today is Iggy Pop's 73rd birthday! In celebration, he released this cover of Sly & The Family Stone's classic "Family Affair" (1971). Listen above! Who's playing bass? Ah, the name is Bootsy, baby! The great Bill Laswell produced. From Pop's Bandcamp page:
“To all Poptimists! [this track] made me feel good and it was good company and I hoped I could put it out and it would be good company for someone else too.”
image credit: Aaron Rubin (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Faced with forced isolation, creative musicians are pushing the limits of telepresence tech to play together, apart. In the video above, my favorite roots rockers The Americans cover Tom Waits’ “Hold On” from three different locations connected only by iPhone. The result is magnificent. Below, The Americans’ soulful take on Guitar Slim’s 1954 breakthrough R&B […]
When I’m not writing things on Boing Boing and elsewhere, I also play in an indie rock band called the Roland High Life. We’re all huge fans of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, but we’re all a bit scattered across the northeast right now, and coordination can be hard. So back in January, while we […]
This video shows recent TV ads for all the usual stuff. There are sad pianos, somber voice-overs, but still, all the same, buy a car. Ad agencies are all cranking out the same maudlin haunted bullshit because they can’t think of any other way to market things during a pandemic. Many use uncannily similar language, […]
If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […]
Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]