PHOTO: Apple. Curbside service at an Apple Store.
Apple will temporarily close a number of retail stores again in the U.S., as the coronavirus outbreak re-emerges as a significant threat in new areas of the country, reports Bloomberg News.
About a dozen stores across four states will be closed, in areas where new positive case counts have surged higher.
“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” said Apple on Friday in a statement to Bloomberg News. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”
Apple shares dropped Friday on the news reports, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg:
Apple had reopened the majority of its U.S. locations, including many stores in major markets like New York City and Los Angeles.
The stores being closed are Waterside Shops and Coconut Point in Florida, Southpark and Northlake Mall in North Carolina, Haywood Mall in South Carolina, and Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter and La Encantada in Arizona.
Apple said customers will be able to pick up device repairs at the stores over the weekend. Employees of the closed stores will continue be paid, the company said. Apple didn’t provide a timeline for reopening.
[via techmeme.com]
Peter Thiel’s Palantir on Thursday said a Japanese insurance holding company, Sompo Holdings, has committed to invest $500 million in the Silicon Valley data analysis and surveillance technology firm that serves the U.S. government and the Central Intelligence Agency, among other clients worldwide.
President Brain Worms Donald Trump is in the midst of quite a tweety-tantrum this morning. Now he’s falsely saying that NBC News and Google Ads have conspired to deny revenue to far-right websites.
Video-calling app Zoom has been on the end of sharp criticism for security weaknesses. In response, they announced today a plan to offer end-to-end encryption for all users, with a trial to begin next month.
Even if you aren’t an Apple fan, there’s a decent bet you’re ok with the Apple AirPods because, frankly, they’re just well-made and do their job with little fuss and a lot of style. Of course, that doesn’t mean the AirPods are perfect. They’re so small that they can easily roll under a couch and […]
Without any background, the idea of sleeping on bamboo sheets may not seem all that appealing. Sure, bamboo can be made into nice furniture and pandas seem to love chowing down on the stuff, but is it really something you want to be sleeping on? Turns out when it’s woven into a high-quality microfiber fabric […]
This week in the wonders of artificial intelligence, researchers at Duke University are using AI to make blurry, unrecognizable images of human faces in photos up to 60 times sharper with some remarkable results. Or did you know the U.S. Army is engineering new AI-enabled Hostile Fire Detection sensors that work like virtual soldiers, alerting […]