As COVID-19 surges, Apple re-closes 11 stores temporarily in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina

Apple will temporarily close a number of retail stores again in the U.S., as the coronavirus outbreak re-emerges as a significant threat in new areas of the country, reports Bloomberg News.

About a dozen stores across four states will be closed, in areas where new positive case counts have surged higher.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” said Apple on Friday in a statement to Bloomberg News. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Apple shares dropped Friday on the news reports, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg:

Apple had reopened the majority of its U.S. locations, including many stores in major markets like New York City and Los Angeles. The stores being closed are Waterside Shops and Coconut Point in Florida, Southpark and Northlake Mall in North Carolina, Haywood Mall in South Carolina, and Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter and La Encantada in Arizona. Apple said customers will be able to pick up device repairs at the stores over the weekend. Employees of the closed stores will continue be paid, the company said. Apple didn’t provide a timeline for reopening.

