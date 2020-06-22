Still images from Studio Ghibli’s upcoming CGI film, Aya and the Witch

Studio Ghibli is releasing its first CGI movie, called Aya and the Witch. It's an adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones' children's book Earwig and the Witch. (The late Jones was also the author of Howl's Moving Castle, which was released as a Studio Ghibli movie in 2004.) Aya and the Witch is the first Studio Ghibli film in 6 years and will be directed by Hayao Miyazaki's son, Goro.

Here are some stills from the upcoming film, provided by Studio Ghibli.