Still images from Studio Ghibli’s upcoming CGI film, Aya and the Witch

Studio Ghibli is releasing its first CGI movie, called Aya and the Witch. It's an adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones' children's book Earwig and the Witch. (The late Jones was also the author of Howl's Moving Castle, which was released as a Studio Ghibli movie in 2004.) Aya and the Witch is the first Studio Ghibli film in 6 years and will be directed by Hayao Miyazaki's son, Goro.
Here are some stills from the upcoming film, provided by Studio Ghibli.
Later this year, Studio Ghibli will release Aya to Majo ("Aya and the Witch"), a new feature film from Hayao Miyazaki. The animation auteur's son Goro Miyazaki directed the film, the first 3D-CG effort from the studio. The movie is based on the children's book Earwig and the Witch by British writer Diana Wynne Jones
Studio Ghibli fans can now conduct their online meetings from Miyazaki land. Choose a still from a variety of films including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, Kiki’s Delivery Service and more, and make it your background. (Images offered here for free.) Thanks Studio Ghibli! Image: Studio Ghibli / Spirited Away
Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli has released stunning free backgrounds for videoconferencing software like Zoom. Change your set and setting to Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Castle in the Sky, and four other enchanting film scenes. Download them here: “Studio Ghibli wallpaper that can be used for web conferences” (via Open Culture)
