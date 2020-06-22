The greatest moment in the history of conservative comedy

Courtesy of Fox News blatherskite Kat Timpf, here's a lesson on the dangers of performing contempt for laughs. When your reptile brain feeds you something really nasty to say and you just do it, you'll have a choice on doubling-down on a career-ender or eating all that shit.

TV host Jimmy Kimmel had announced he's taking time off to be with his family, so Timpf ranted...

‘You know what, I’ve got to give my cat heart medicine every night, alright – that’s pretty hard.’ At this point, host Greg could be seen wincing and covering his face with his hands, but Kat went on oblivious. The 31-year-old continued: ‘Sometimes kids need medicine but it’s a lot more difficult to hold down a cat than a kid. Babies don’t have claws and if they do, you should see a priest.’ Greg then cut in to say: ‘Kat, I just want to remind you that Jimmy Kimmel has a son with a very serious heart condition.’

Given that choice, Timpf ate the shit.